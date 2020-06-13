EPL player names to be replaced with ‘Black Lives Matters’ slogan

English Premier League players have joined in the fight against racism by having their names replaced with the slogan ‘Black Lives Matters’ when top-flight football returns next week.

Many footballers have voiced their support for the movement following two weeks of global protests after the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by a white policeman in Minneapolis, USA.

The idea was reportedly put forward during Thursday’s meeting as clubs laid down final details for next week’s Premier League return.

In a statement released on Friday, EPL confirmed that ‘Black Lives Matter’ will be on the backs of players’ shirts, with the Premier League confirming they will also support those who wish to ‘take a knee’ before kickoff.

“We, the Players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for All, regardless of their colour or creed. This symbol is a sign of unity from all Players, all Staff, all Clubs, all Match Officials and the Premier League #blacklivesmatter #playerstogether,” the statement read.

Colin Kaepernick, an NFL quarterback, was the first sports personality to popularise the one knee which has spread across the world.

Protests are still being experienced in various countries following the death of the African American in the hands of Minnesota policemen.

Several statues are also being brought down ending an era of slavery and racism as politicians in America openly disagree with President Donald Trump.

The Bundesliga has also paid its share of support as players including Jadon Sancho taking a knee during the match.

We, the Players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for All, regardless of their colour or creed. pic.twitter.com/pRtXrI0aAr — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) June 12, 2020

We, the Players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for All, regardless of their colour or creed. pic.twitter.com/NgF3dw0ZIy — Andros Townsend (@andros_townsend) June 12, 2020