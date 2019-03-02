Why England-based youngster has turned down Kenya call-up





The English media has reported that Crawley Town defender, David Sesay, has turned down a chance to play for Harambee Stars, for now.

According to the Daily Mail, the defender’s immediate priority is to help his League Two side avoid relegation.

“The uncapped 20-year-old is grateful for Kenya’s interest but wants to help make sure Crawley are not sucked into a relegation scrap. They currently sit nine points ahead of the drop zone,” the paper has reported.

Sesay reportedly impressed in League Two this season playing on the left rather than his favoured right side and is being tracked by West Bromwich Albion. He is valued at Sh42 million.

SURPRISE CALL-UP

Sesay was born in Brent, England and turned professional in 2016 while playing for Watford. He qualifies to represent Kenya, as the country is the birthplace of one of his parents.

The youngster is one of the surprise inclusions in coach Sebastian Migne’s 26-man squad ahead of the team’s final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match against Ghana at the Baba Yara stadium in Kumasi on March 23.

He could join Liverpool’s Divock Origi and Australia based Bruce Kamau as some of the talented youngsters to turn down a call up to the Kenya national football team.