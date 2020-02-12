Emmanuel Adebayor moves to Paraguay

Togolese forward Emmanuel Adebayor has joined reigning Paraguayan champions Olimpia, the South American club announced on Tuesday.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester City player who also played for Arsenal, Crystal Palace and French side Monaco has been a free-agent since December 2019 when he left Turkish side Kayserispor.

“Hello to the Olimpia fans. Thanks for everything, see you on Friday,” Adebayor said in a message recorded by the club.

Now 35, Adebayor will join former Manchester City teammate Roque Santa Cruz in his new club Olimpia.

Olimpia president Marcos Trovato said Adebayor isn’t going to the club for a holiday.

The lanky striker will be available for Olimpia’s 2020 Copa Libertadores campaign in which they face Brazilians Santos, Defensa Justica of Argentina and Ecuador’s Delfin in Group ‘G’.

Adebayor could be followed to South America by Ivorian midfielder Yaya Toure.