EmeryOut: Arsenal fans want club to sack coach for team’s poor run

Arsenal's coach Unai Emery reacts on the touchline during a English Premier League match against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London. PHOTO | AFP

Arsenal's coach Unai Emery reacts on the touchline during a English Premier League match against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London. PHOTO | AFP





Arsenal manager Unai Emery is facing increased pressure from fans of the club following Thursday’s shock defeat to BATE Borisov in the Europa League round of 16 tie.

The English club, which boasts significant popularity in Kenya, surprisingly lost 1-0 to the Belarussian club courtesy of a Stanislav Dragan goal to leave their European ambitions in jeoprady.

To make matters worse, star striker Alexandre Lacazette will miss next week’s second leg through suspension after being shown a straight red for a clear elbow on Aleksander Filipovic in the closing stages.

Separately, the Gunners are struggling in the league under the Spanish manager who was hire last June.

The team has already been eliminated from the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

These factors have left a section of the Gunners faithful fuming, with a #EmeryOut hashtag trending on social media.

It’s either you push the board to give you funds to buy players or leave! This talk of this and that about players and quality is what Arsene told us for years! It’s time the club moved foward and if you are stan’s puppet just get the f’ out!#EmeryOut — #KroekeOut (@iamirischris) February 15, 2019

When Unai went on an unbeaten run he was the next best thing that happened to the club… Now we are back to our usual scheduled programs (losing) its #wengerback #EmeryOut Come on… — Tony (@ANwaobi) February 15, 2019