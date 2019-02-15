Nairobi News

#EmeryOut: Arsenal fans want club to sack coach for team’s poor run

By David Kwalimwa February 15th, 2019 1 min read

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is facing increased pressure from fans of the club following Thursday’s shock defeat to BATE Borisov in the Europa League round of 16 tie.

The English club, which boasts significant popularity in Kenya, surprisingly lost 1-0 to the Belarussian club courtesy of a Stanislav Dragan goal to leave their European ambitions in jeoprady.

To make matters worse, star striker Alexandre Lacazette will miss next week’s second leg through suspension after being shown a straight red for a clear elbow on Aleksander Filipovic in the closing stages.

Separately, the Gunners are struggling in the league under the Spanish manager who was hire last June.

The team has already been eliminated from the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

These factors have left a section of the Gunners faithful fuming, with a #EmeryOut hashtag trending on social media.

David Kwalimwa

David Kwalimwa is a journalist with a great bias for sporting events and current affairs. He studied Information Technology at Kampala International University. He’s experience in journalism includes covering Kenya’s General Elections in 2013 and 2017, two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, the FIVB Grand Prix in Mexico and Croatia, and Women’s Volleyball World Cup.

