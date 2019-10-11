Join our WhatsApp Channel
Eliud Kipchoge’s race to start at 9:15am – organisers

By Kenfrey Kiberenge October 11th, 2019 1 min read

Eliud Kipchoge’s ‘historic’ INEOS 1:59 challenge will start tomorrow at 9:15am Kenyan time, the organisers have announced.

The Ineos 1:59 challenge will be beamed live by local channels including NTV. It will also be available on YouTube.

Considered one of the most successful long distance athlete of all time, Kipchoge will, be attempting to be the first man in the history of the sport to complete the 42km race in under two-hours.

