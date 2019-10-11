Eliud Kipchoge’s race to start at 9:15am – organisers

Eliud Kipchoge’s ‘historic’ INEOS 1:59 challenge will start tomorrow at 9:15am Kenyan time, the organisers have announced.

The Ineos 1:59 challenge will be beamed live by local channels including NTV. It will also be available on YouTube.

🚨 ANNOUNCEMENT – we have a start time for #INEOS159. 🚨 ⏰ The Challenge will start at 08:15 CEST tomorrow, Saturday 12 October. 📺 Subscribe to our YouTube channel to watch the event live: https://t.co/USHBC74HTX 📝Find out more about the news: https://t.co/pVrSTLUrlC pic.twitter.com/pIhte47IWp — INEOS 1:59 Challenge (@INEOS159) October 11, 2019

Considered one of the most successful long distance athlete of all time, Kipchoge will, be attempting to be the first man in the history of the sport to complete the 42km race in under two-hours.