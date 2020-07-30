Eliud Kipchoge unveiled as Kenya’s tourism ambassador

Eliud Kipchoge celebrates with a Kenyan flag after crossing finish line to break the historic two hour barrier for a marathon in a race dubbed the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria on October 12, 2019. AFP PHOTO

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has unveiled world marathon record holder and Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge as magical Kenya destination ambassador.

KTB’s CEO Betty Radier said the engagement, which commenced this month, will see Kipchoge promote Kenya as a preferred tourism destination both locally, regionally and internationally through various campaigns.

G.O.A.T

“Kenya is well known as the home of champions hence sports form part of our strategy to popularize the country’s tourism offerings,” Radier said in a statement.

Kipchoge, who is regarded as the the greatest marathoner of all time, has won 12 of 13 marathons he has participated and holds the world record time of 2:01:39.

On October 12, 2019, Kipchoge became the first man to run a sub-two-hour marathon in the special event dubbed INEOS Challenge in Vienna, Austria.

Speaking on his appointment, Kipchoge urged local and foreign visitors to explore and experience what the country has to offer.

LOVE FOR KENYA

“Being Kenyan is a very beautiful thing. I am passionate and love my country dearly, and it is an honour to be working with KTB on projects geared towards propelling Kenya as a preferred tourist destination globally. Kenya has a lot to offer,” Kipchoge said.

Ms Radier said that the board is pleased to have the world record holder committed to promoting destination Kenya adding that Kipchoge, among other marathoners, are Kenya’s greatest assets and have put the destination on the global map.

"As a board, we have invested in locally hosted sporting events like the Magical Kenya Open, the World Rally Championship and World Athletics Championships, among others through sponsorship. Now we turn our attention to events held on the global stage that Kenyans excel in and there is no better collaboration than with Kenya's marathoners," she said.

Kenya is home to 60 national parks and game reserves, a broad offering of cultural and historic attractions, and over 500km of sunny coastline. These resources have seen the tourism sector rising to become the second-largest foreign exchange earner in the country.