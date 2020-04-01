Eliud Kipchoge predicts when coronavirus will be defeated

Marathon great Eluid Kipchoge is hopeful that the world will overcome the coronavirus menace in the “coming months”.

He has also encouraged athletes staying in self-isolation to keep fit and stay positive.

The Kenyan athlete holds the world record over this long-distance event.

He also is the only person to run the 42km race in an under two hours.

“We will win the fight against COVID-19,” he vowed.

“I think the whole world will hopefully beat this virus in the next month and maybe we are able to come back to our training and resume in a big way.”

“Just have some steps to run on, just let us keep fit, Let us keep fit both physically and mentally by reading some newspapers, be with the family, watch good movies together which helps make the days move and you get more knowledge.”

Kipchoge has already been affected by the pandemic after the London marathon set for April was postponed. He was slated to defend his title in this race.