Egyptian-American coach Melis Medo takes charge of struggling Wazito FC

Kenyan Premier League side Wazito FC has appointed Melis Medo as the new coach.

The Egyptian-American coach was unveiled by the glamour club on Thursday.

He replaces former Kenyan international Fred Ambani and technical director Stanley Okumbi who were both sacked over the weekend following a string of poor results.

“I’m here to try and win the competitions we compete in. Everything we need is here and we have to play better and achieve good results,” the new coach explained.

Medo makes a return to the Kenyan league after twice taking charge of relegated Mount Kenya United, and also enjoying a not so pleasant six-month stint at Sofapaka.

Wazito are placed 13th on the 18-team league standings and next face Posta Rangers in Machakos on Sunday.