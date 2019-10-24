Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Sports

Egyptian-American coach Melis Medo takes charge of struggling Wazito FC

By Nahashon Musungu October 24th, 2019 1 min read

Kenyan Premier League side Wazito FC has appointed Melis Medo as the new coach.

The Egyptian-American coach was unveiled by the glamour club on Thursday.

OTHER ARTICLES

He replaces former Kenyan international Fred Ambani and technical director Stanley Okumbi who were both sacked over the weekend following a string of poor results.

“I’m here to try and win the competitions we compete in. Everything we need is here and we have to play better and achieve good results,” the new coach explained.

Newly appointed Wazito FC coach Melis Medo follows action from the touch in this photo taken on December 22, 2018 when he was the coach of Sofapaka. PHOTO|SILA KIPLAGAT
Newly appointed Wazito FC coach Melis Medo follows action from the touch in this photo taken on December 22, 2018 when he was the coach of Sofapaka. PHOTO|SILA KIPLAGAT

Medo makes a return to the Kenyan league after twice taking charge of relegated Mount Kenya United, and also enjoying a not so pleasant six-month stint at Sofapaka.

Wazito are placed 13th on the 18-team league standings and next face Posta Rangers in Machakos on Sunday.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
More than 1,000 unemployed youths conned in latest job scam