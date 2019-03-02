Echesa: I would want to know why Uhuru fired me

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa (center) and Chief Whip Benjamin Washiali at Marinda village Matungu during the funeral service of the late Mzee Henry Tanga Busolo. PHOTO | ISAAC WALE

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa says he doesn’t know why he was relieved of his duties by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Echesa spoke on Saturday at Marina Village in his Kakamega County home turf where he made his first public appearance 24 hours after being fired by the president.

The Head of State also clarified that this decision was aimed at enhancing service delivery and orienting the government towards delivering the Big Four Agenda.

JUBILEE AGENDA

“I am cool and also want to urge my supporters and Luhyas to remain calm. I remain grateful to the President for offering me an opportunity to serve in his cabinet,” said Echesa.

“It is within President Kenyatta’s mandate to hire and fire but still I would also want to know what happened (why I was sacked),” he further said.

Echesa, who is believed to be a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, also received backing from a section of elected leaders.

“We are not happy with the decision. It was tough selling the Jubilee agenda in Western and Echesa was among people who went out of their way to propagate Jubilee and create in-roads for Kenyatta to access the region,” Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali said.