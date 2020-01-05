Duke Abuya’s future at Sharks in doubt after his no-show against Sofapaka

Kariobangi Sharks midfielder Duke Abuya was missing as the team played to a 2-2 draw with Sofapaka in a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match played at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday afternoon.

Word has it the player, who has for long been on the radar of Tanzanian giants Yanga, could finally be on his way out of the country to join an unnamed team.

Sharks Coach William Muluya admitted he could miss the player for the rest of the season.

“Well, I cannot confirm or deny that Duke will be with us for the upcoming matches. There’s a lot going on behind the scenes but as Sharks our philosophy has always to give young players an opportunity and prepare them for the big stage. We can never block their moves if they get life changing opportunities,” Muluya told Nairobi News.

NEW SIGNING

Sharks has signed just one player so far in the ongoing transfer window in the form of former Dagoretti High School captain Boniface Mwangemi who made his debut in Saturday 2-2 draw against Sofapaka.

Sharks’ striker Sidney Lokale has also been linked with a move to Swedish side Malmo FF.

But Muluya says he is not in a rush to make more signings.

“We have a capable unit and I know we might lose some players. Even if we do the replacements will definitely be young unknown but talented players. That’s our philosophy and we are not about to change it,” Muluya said.