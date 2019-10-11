DP Ruto leads high-powered delegation to Vienna to cheer Eliud Kipchoge

Deputy President William Ruto and his wife Rachel left the country on Thursday night to Vienna, Austria, to cheer world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge as he runs the historic INEOS 1:59 challenge.

The DP cancelled a weekend rally and will not attend the burial of former Senator Boni Khalwale’s first wife, Adelaide, as he will be away in Vienna in an official capacity.

“Mimi nilikuwa ninatamani sana kufika hapa Jumamosi, poleni sana sitaweza kufika, kwa sababu nitakuwa pale Vienna, Austria nikiwakilisha serikali ya Kenya katika kumpa motisha mwanariadha Eliud Kipchoge ambaye anataka kuunda historia,” stated Dr Ruto.

The DP said he would be representing and extending the government’s support to Kipchoge at the much-hyped INEOS 1:59 challenge, which is funded by British billionaire Sir James Ratcliff.

The DP’s wife, Rachel Ruto, had earlier stated that, just as she was present in Italy when Kipchoge broke the world record in 2017, she will also be in Vienna to cheer the marathon legend.

We celebrate our own Eliud Kipchoge! Just like We did in 2017 in Monza, Italy, when he broke the world record running the marathon in 2:00:25*, We will be there once again in Vienna, Austria, cheering him on as the greatest marathoner of all time. pic.twitter.com/bbbDtOVaMH — Mama Rachel Ruto (@MamaRachelRuto) October 10, 2019



Also expected in Vienna are North Rift governors Stephen Sang (Nandi) and Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu) as the world prepares to watch Kenya’s Olympic champion toy with history.