Dortmund rising football star Jude Bellingham builds school in Mombasa





Borussia Dortmund winger Jude Bellingham, 17, has completed the construction of a school in Bombolulu, Mombasa County after he helped raise funds for the noble initiative.

Bellingham, who is being eyed by Manchester United, built the Miche Bora Nursery and Primary School through the Mustard Seed Project.

“The school in Mombasa is finished and the kids are enjoying being back in lessons and learning. Massive thank you to those who donated and supported, myself and the team really appreciate it,” tweeted Bellingham.

The England rising star further disclosed that he will be raising more funds that will help in providing meals to the children in constructed school.

Last year, founder of the UK charity organization, Rita Fowler revealed how they brought on board the footballer star.

“His father, Mark, works with my daughter and she was talking to him about the charity. Mark mentioned it to Jude and he showed no hesitation wanting to come on board. He’s such a lovely guy and he’s so interested. He’s so kind and caring. I can’t speak highly enough of him,” the retired teacher told The Sun.

The teenager has emerged a target of Manchester United instead of Jadon Sancho. German media outlet Bild, has reported that United are hoping to sign the youngster rather than their long-time target Sancho, in the 2021 summer transfer window.

Bellingham has scored one goal and has created three assists in 27 games this season in the Bundesliga.

He has also netted three times in cup completion for the German side.

He moved to Borussia from Birmingham City in a £20 million deal during the 2020 summer transfer window.