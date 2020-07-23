Done deal as goalkeeper Levis Opiyo joins Gor Mahia from City Stars

Former Nairobi City Stars goalkeeper Levis Opiyo puts pen to paper after agreeing on a two-year contract with Gor Mahia. PHOTO | COURTESY

Reigning Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Gor Mahia have captured goalkeeper Levis Opiyo from Nairobi City Stars, Nairobi News can confirm.

Opiyo joins K’Ogalo on a two-year deal and is a direct replacement for Peter Odhiambo who is close to completing a move to moneybags Wazito FC.

“It’s sad leaving Nairobi City Stars – a team that I really loved playing for and had good friends in. I also developed under the technical bench and I want to thank the entire team for the nice teams we had,” Opiyo said in an interview with City Stars media team,

“However it was difficult to say no when I got a good offer and now focus shifts to this new journey,” he added.

Opiyo has previously played for Thika United, Mathare United, Western Stima and Posta Rangers.

Gor Mahia is eager to build a strong team ahead of next season and are in the market looking to strengthen its squad with focus now shifting to finding a replacement for captain Kenneth Muguna who has left the team and is understandably headed for greener pastures abroad.