Divock’s EPL triumph with Liverpool is a win for Kenyans, proud dad says

Divock Origi’s dad Mike Okoth says it sounds like a ‘dream’ to watch his son win the English Premier League title.

Okoth, a former Kenya international, says his son’s latest achievement on the pitch has been received with pride and celebrations in Kenya.

DREAM COME TRUE

“In Kenya, the Premier League has been one of the most-watched competitions since we were kids. As a young boy growing up in Nairobi and Kenya, it was always our dream to reach there,” Okoth told BBC.

Liverpool won the EPL title after a three-decade wait on Thursday after outgoing champions Manchester City fell 2-1 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Okoth commenced his career with Kenyan Premier League sides Shabana and Kenya Breweries (now known as Tusker), before moving to Belgium where he featured for Boshar, KV Oostende, KRC Harelbeke, Genk, Molenbeek, Heusden-Zolder and Tongeren.

REDS’ LONG WAIT

“Unfortunately I was not able to win the league, but my son is representing me. It is a fine feeling. It is like me winning the Premier League,” Okoth said.

“I still remember in 1990, I was in Kenya. I had just signed for Kenya Breweries FC. So it’s been a long long time waiting for their supporters and their people. You can imagine their emotions and the feelings that the fans felt yesterday (Thursday), and for me as a father,” he said.

“It’s a great moment for me personally and for us as a family. We watched Chelsea play Manchester City at home with friends and family – social distanced, of course,” he added.

Origi, who is sparingly used at the club with Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp’s preference to Mo Salah and Sadio Mane in attack, now adds the league title to the UEFA Champions League and FIFA World Cup Club medals he won last season.