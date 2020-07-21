Division One League clubs welcome Sh100million BetKing sponsorship





Division One League clubs have lauded Football Kenya Federation (FKF) for sealing a Sh100million five year sponsorship deal BetKing Kenya.

Under the new sponsorship each of the 32 clubs is set to receive Sh500,000 annual grant from the federation. The league will also be renamed BetKing Division One League.

Buruburu Sports Chairman Patrick Orwako said the deal is godsend, saying most clubs in the league find it strenuous to honour away matches.

“It has always been a challenge playing away matches. This deal will go a long way in easing our transport and accommodation costs,” Orwako said.

Naivas FC team manager Charles Maina, on his part, said players will be motivated by the deal, which will in turn improve the quality of the league.

QUALITY OF THE LEAGUE

“Having a commercial partner will improve the quality of the league. With the money, we can pay allowances and sort out transport and accommodation costs,” Maina said.

Among the top performers in the league is Gor Mahia Youth FC, who gained promotion at the beginning of the 2019/2020 season.

Manasseh Otieno, a committee member at the KPL champions’ youth team, similarly welcomed the new deal.

“This sponsorship will help us a lot in easing our costs. It is a major boost that will help in tapping talent even from outside Nairobi. With sponsorship, we can be able to attract talented players from far and wide,” Otieno said.