Did Gor force Algerian opponents to train at hotel tarmac ahead of Sunday match?

USM Algers have blasted Gor Mahia’s “unprofessional” conduct ahead of the two teams’ Caf Africa Champions League clash on Sunday.

On Friday, the Algerian club released a statement of the team training at their hotel tarmac and claimed the situation was occasioned after the team was denied a team bus for use to the training ground.

“The bus was unveiled an hour late, so it forced us to train at the hotel. This is unprofessional and we will escalate the matter with the authorities,” the North African club said, in a statement.

MALICIOUS

But Gor has termed the accusation as “malicious”.

“We picked the team from the airport at 3:25am, and ensured they were settled at the hotel. The bus was unveiled on time, however, they cancelled plans to head to the training ground because of the traffic at Thika road,” claimed Gor.

This situation is expected to escalate tension ahead of Sunday’s game between the two teams.

Gor lost the first leg match 4-1 and thus require to win the match by three clear goals to stand a chance of qualification to the next stage of this tournament.