Former Chelsea coach Roberto Di Matteo addresses the media at Hotel Intercontinental, Nairobi during his visit to Kenya in August 2013. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

If you fell for a story we published early on Sunday morning about Italian coach Roberto Di Matteo coming to Kenya to seal a deal for Harambee Stars’ coaching job, then you were fooled!

No, Di Matteo is not coming to Kenya anytime soon, neither is he in talks with Football Kenya Federation (FKF) for the vacant coaching job.

It was just an April Fools’ Day prank that we pulled.

It’s a fact, though, that the UEFA Champions League-winning former Chelsea coach is currently out of a job, since his last posting as Aston Villa manager in 2016.

It’s also a fact that he was in Kenya in 2013 courtesy of an invitation by global beer brand Guinness.

The Sunday Nation also caught some of their readers flatfooted with a half page story (Page 11) about Kenya being in line to get a slot in the Formula One circuit.

Truth is, no such plans are place to bring the Grand Prix to Kenya and Nairobi doesn’t have route which the story said would include sections of Mombasa Road, Thika Superhighway, Lang’ata Road, Chiromo Road and Mbagathi Way.

Mobile phone service provider Safaricom was also in the game with an announcement on Twitter of the launch of an innovative new Home Assistant technology – SASA By Safaricom.

They also enticed their subscribers with an offer which would see the subscribers getting a free 50 inch television set with every purchase of the gadget at Safaricom Shop and Masoko. They have since debunked the prank.