Despite falling 3-0 to Senegal, Harambee Stars can still progress. Here’s how

Following Monday night 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Senegal, Kenya’s chances of progressing to the round of 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations are out of the team’s hands.

Instead, Kenyans are hoping -and perhaps praying- that Angola and Benin lose their last group fixtures slated for Tuesday for Harambee Stars to progress to the knockout stage.

Here’s the drill: The rules of this 24-team competition dictate that the top two teams in each of the six groups automatically qualify for the knockout stage.

Then there are four additional spots reserved for the ‘best losers’, that is four third-placed teams that finish with the best tally.

Kenya finished third in Group ‘C’ behind of Algeria and Senegal, and ahead of Tanzania.

In the battle for the best loser, Kenya occupies the fourth and lost qualification position behind Guinea, DR Congo, and South Africa.

Angola and Benin are fifth and sixth but have each played a game less.

Angola will face Mali while Cameroon host Benin. If either of them win or draw, Kenya will be eliminated.