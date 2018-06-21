Denmark's defender Jonas Knudsen (centre) controls the ball during a training session at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, on June 15, 2018. AFP PHOTO

Danish defender Jonas Knudsen has rejoined the team ahead of Thursday afternoon’s World Cup Group C match against Australia after briefly returning home to meet his his new-born daughter.

To facilitate Knudsen’s quick dash home, squad members contributed and paid for a private jet for his trip back home to meet his baby who arrived earlier than expected.

Knudsen’s wife, Trine, gave birth to a baby girl after the 25-year-old left-back had arrived in Russia and took part in the 1-0 win over Peru on Saturday.

According to Leicester City and Denmark’ first choice goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, son to the legendary Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, they looked at the human aspect of it and agreed to fly their colleague home to see his newly born daughter and wife.

FATHERS IN SQUAD

“We wanted to look at the human side. There are lots of fathers in the squad. You have to remember we are human beings as well as footballers. As a father myself I cannot imagine how hard it was for Jonas getting that message and not being there. We wanted to do anything for him to see his daughter,” Schmeichel said.

On arrival home, Knudsen took to Instagram and posted a message that read:

“On Tuesday we became parents to a healthy and beautiful baby girl. Everybody is doing great and we’re ready for the World Cup of course.”

Knudsen, who plays for Ipswich, has since returned to the squad arriving on Monday and is ready to feature in Thursday’s match.