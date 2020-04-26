CS Amina contacts Amrouche over Sh109 million debt

Former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche says the Kenyan government has contacted him in relation to an Sh109 million debt owed to him by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) which threatens to lock the national football team out of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

The Belgian tactician recently won a case of unlawful dismissal against FKF at both Fifa’s Dispute Chambers and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) in Lausanne, Switzerland, but FKF has indicated an unwillingness or inability to pay up.

“The Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Sports even spoke to me and I was willing to work on with the plan they were proposing, but the federation was not willing,” Amrouche explained in a recent interview.

Amrouche spoke as Kenya’s World Cup ban was put on hold after Friday’s deadline to pay him was yet again extended by Fifa.

Nairobi News understands FKF has asked Fifa for another extension citing to the current coronavirus pandemic that has slowed down the global economy.

Amina Mohammed’s discussion with Amrouche highlights a significant change in stance after she had earlier ruled out her ministry picking up the bill.

“No government in its right senses would fork out Sh109 million to pay an individual for the mistakes of an irresponsible federation. I don’t understand it. It is baffling to expect the government to pay for the irresponsible behaviour of a federation seeking to abdicate its role,” Amina was quoted by a section of the Kenyan media in March.