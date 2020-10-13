Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for Covid-19

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during a training session at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi on June 14, 2018. AFP PHOTO

Portuguese and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Coronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) announced on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Ronaldo is “well, without symptoms, and in isolation.”

The 35-year-old played for Portugal against France in the Nations League on Sunday and against Spain in a friendly last week.

“Cristiano Ronaldo was released from the work of the National Team after a positive test for Covid-19, so he will not face Sweden,” the federation added.

On Monday, the Juventus forward posted a photo on Twitter showing him and the rest of the Portugal squad having a meal together. The players were all close to each other at a table, with Ronaldo apparently taking the photo himself at the front end.

“United on and off the field!” he captioned the tweet in Portuguese,

The squad was scheduled to practice on Tuesday ahead of the match against Sweden in Lisbon.

The federation said Ronaldo’s result prompted another round of tests for the rest of the Portugal squad. It said everyone else in the team tested negative.