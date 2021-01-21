Cristiano Ronaldo becomes top goal scorer in football history with 760 goals

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his first goal against Spain at the 2018 Fifa World Cup. AFP PHOTO

Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday became the top goal-scorer in the history of football after netting the 760th goal of his career in an Italian Super Cup final between Juventus and Napoli.

The historic goal gave Juventus the lead in the 64th minute, eventually clinching the club’s record-extending ninth Super Cup title.

With the goal in tow, Ronaldo now moves past Josef Bican’s previous high-water mark of 759 official career goals to sit atop the all-time list.

The 35-year-old five-time Ballon d’Or winner recently moved past Brazilian legend Pele (757), who moves down to third place on the all-time list – while Romario is fourth (743) and Ronaldo’s Barcelona rival Lionel Messi (719) closes the top five.

Romario, Gerd Muller, Ferenc Puskas, Eusebio, Ferenc Deak and Arthur Friedenreich make up the rest of the recognised top 10 scorers in the men’s soccer game.

According to Opta Sports, the vast majority of those 760 tallies came when Ronaldo played for Real Madrid, where he scored a total of 450 goals in a span of nine years.

He added 118 more during his time wearing the Manchester United shirt, another 102 for his national team, five for his first club, Sporting CP, and 85 with his current side, Juventus.