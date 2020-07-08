Covid-19: Musa Otieno discharged after 10 days in hospital

Former Harambee Stars captain Musa Otieno has been discharged from hospital.

The 46-year-old had been admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for the past ten days where he was being treated for Covid-19 related symptoms.

“He responded well to treatment and is now in stable condition and out of the hospital,” explained a close friend of Otieno, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“He is currently observing self-isolation as recommended by the health officials. We thank KNH and all the health workers involved,” the friend added.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa and Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi are among football stakeholders who wished Otieno a quick recovery.

Otieno is remembered in football circles for his stint at AFC Leopards and Tusker FC in the Kenyan Premier League, as well as a decade-long stint at then top-flight South African side Sanlam Santos.

He also captained Harambee Stars at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia, and upon retirement worked as assistant coach of the men and women’s national teams.

Otieno is currently also a tv and radio pundit and also owns an academy that offers football education to upcoming players.