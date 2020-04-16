Covid-19: Mozzartbet donates medical equipment worth Sh10M

Hospitals in Nakuru, Siaya, Kisii, Embu, Nyandarwa, Baringo, Bomet, Kisumu, Kakamega and Kitui are set to benefit with medical supplies worth Sh10 million courtesy of a donation by gaming company Mozzartbet.

Mozzartbet Kenya joined other Kenyans of goodwill in contributing towards the efforts to combat the deadly Covid-19 pandemic by officially handing over the donation on Wednesday.

The donations will be distributed to 10 health institutions and the first package will be forwarded to the Baringo and Nakuru Health Centres.

The donation includes PPEs, masks, sanitisers, thermometers and other materials necessary in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Mozzartbet Company has been operating in Kenya for three years and is honoured to be able to show solidarity with the Kenyan people and help the healthcare system deal with this terrible disease,” said Mozzartbet director Musa Sirma.

At the same time, the company announced it has retained all its employees on full salaries despite the challenging economic situation arising from the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen most sporting activities suspended across the globe.

“This is a true and enviable example of the socially responsible and solidarity behaviour of the company that should be emulated by all other corporate entities operating in the Kenyan market,’ said Sirma.

Sirma said the coronavirus pandemic heralded a severe blow to the global economy, to which almost no branch of the economy is immune.

He added: “What is encouraging, however, are the positive examples and measures that individual companies are introducing with a primary focus on the health and well-being of their employees and their families. Mozzartbet employees have no fears over their salaries and financial stability because their jobs are secure and wages are paid in full on a regular basis.”

“Our employees are our most valuable resource, which is why, with the outbreak of the virus, we formed and implemented the system-wide action plan to combat the disease then organized work from home for all the employees if and when possible, to minimize the spread of the pandemic,” Sirma said.

“In addition, we have taken a number of measures to preserve all jobs and full salaries, despite the fact that our turnover was drastically reduced due to the suspension of sporting events which our business depends on.”

Sirma stressed it was important for the company to keep the employees safe at this uncertain time, since its future success in all markets, depends on them to the largest extent.