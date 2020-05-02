Coronavirus: Gov to start distributing food to vunerable athletes

The government will start disbursing Sh15 million to vulnerable athletes affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has announced.

Amina spoke on Saturday at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, after receiving the Sh15 million donation from betting firm Betika.

“The funds will be disbursed directly to the most needy athletes who have been identified by different sports organisations and vetted by my Ministry,” she said.

The CS also confirmed that the government will soon add its own donation towards the same cause.

“Following a directive by H.E The President to support our athletes during this period we’ve submitted our proposal to The Sports Arts &Social Development Fund which will deliberate this proposal in 5th May and hopefully give us a favorable approval,” said Amina.

Kenyan athletes have suffered following the government directive on closure of sports facilities in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus with a majority struggling to make ends meet.

But CS Amina also hinted that there’s a strong possiblity sports activities in county could resume soon.