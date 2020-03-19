Coronavirus: EPL suspension extended to April 30

Ardent followers of the English Premier League will have to wait until April 30 at the earliest to have a taste of the action.

This is after football chiefs in England announced on Thursday they had extended the suspension of this competition, which is considered the most popular in the world, owing to the risk of coronavirus infection.

“We agree that the competition be put on hold until April 30. Our thoughts are with the affected patients and families,” a statement by the Football Association reads in part.

The league was postponed on March 8 and the initial suspension was supposed to last until April 3.

The EPL bosses have, however, assured all stakeholders they will do ‘everything required’ to ensure the league season, which still has an average eight rounds for the 20 teams, is completed.

The Football Association also publicly supported the decision by tournament organisers to postpone the Euro 2020 by a year.

This is after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea forward Hudson Odoi tested positive for the infectious virus.

Besides the EPL, major leagues in the world including in France, Italy and Spain have all been suspended.