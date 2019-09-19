Construction work at Dandora Stadium stalls after contractor downs tools

Construction works at the ultra-modern Dandora Stadium in Nairobi have stopped, Nairobi News has established.

On Thursday, multiple sources confirmed that the contractor has stopped working on the site located in Eastlands for the past week.

DEMANDING PAYMENT

He is demanding accrued payments for work already done before completing the project.

This development was also confirmed by Steve Ragos, one of the project managers, who described the development as ‘sad’ news.

“Sad news at Dandora ultra-modern stadium. No more work going on as the contractor has parked his tools before completion of the work,” said Ragos.

“Ninety percent of the work has been done. The remaining bit includes laying of the artificial turf, building the gates, fitting the cabro works in and around the perimeter walls plus drilling of a borehole. We also have to equip the gym, furnish the offices and install the water pipes,” he further said.

The the project manager now fears this face-lift which was initially supposed to end in April may be delayed further.

“The contractor is demanding payment by the County Government of Nairobi,” he explained.

ELECTRONIC BOARDS

The development will also further disappoint Kenyan Premier League clubs namely Kariobangi Sharks, Mathare United, Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, all of which have declared intent to use this facility when it is ready.

So far, 3000 seats have been fitted at the arena and when completed, this facility will be the first of its kind in East Africa to display electronic advertising boards.

The stadium also has a reception office, home and away dressing rooms, each consisting of eight lockers, shower rooms, urinals, and toilets.

There also rooms for match referees, stadium manager offices. CCTV cameras have also been installed.

A delegation from football’s continental body Caf is expected in the country to inspect the facility in October.