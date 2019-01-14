Conjestina makes impressive rehab progress, dreams huge boxing comeback





Former boxing queen Conjestina Achieng has shown remarkable improvement in a city rehabilitation centre according to recent videos shared online.

Conjestina over the weekend got a visit from WBC Super Bantamweight Champion Fatuma Zarika and where she spoke about her illness.

“Juzi nimepimwa nikapatikana niko sawa…I need support from all corners, individuals, corporates muingililie tucheze hii boxing naipenda sana. Wadhamini, where are you, the government where are you?” she posed.

The boxer has been at the Aden Rehab Centre since November and says she is ready to to the ring.

“Boxing bado iko kwa damu I still have that capability of going back to the ring…Mimi siwezi fanya kazi yoyote apart from boxing,” she said.

Zarika reiterated that boxing requires support from corporates and governments alike.

“Ni kweli vile Conjestina ameongea, boxing ndio kila kitu kwa maisha yetu, bila boxing hatungefika hapa tumefika. Kusema ukweli tunataka government pia iweze kuingililia boxing sio eti tunawacha kampuni moja ishughulikie,” she said.

Conjestina’s mother and sister who had visited her said they could see progress in her health and well-being.