The playing surface and running track at the Nyayo National Stadium, which is being refurbished. PHOTO | IDAH WARINGA

Resumption of renovation at Nyayo National Stadium might have come as good for the sporting fraternity in the country.

However, the reason behind the acceleration in construction has little to do with sports, and more to do with politics.

Apparently, renovations at the 30,000-seater facility, which has been in disuse since August 2017, has began in earnest in readiness for the Jamhuri Day in December.

A post on the official Twitter handle of the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) this week read:

“Contractor is targeting project completion by early December in time for the Jamhuri Day celebrations.”

The VIP dias of the facility is being remodeled to make it similar to the one at the Kasarani Stadium.

Other ongoing renovations at the stadium is the construction of a new office block with VIP hospitality rooms and a shed around the entire stadium.

The changing rooms for the players are also being shifted from below the VIP dias to the left side of the stadium.

Current photos, however, show a sandy playing surface with scattered patches of grass.