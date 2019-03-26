I need more than just a ‘good guy’ in my team, coach Migne tells Jesse Were

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne follows a past international friendly match between Kenya and Swaziland during on May 25, 2018 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Harambee Stars coach Sébastien Migné has told disgruntled Kenyan striker Jesse Were that for him to win a national team call up he needs to be more than just “a good guy with discipline.”

While responding for the first time to the Zesco United player’s complaints over his exclusion in the national team squad, the French coach also said the striker lacks the ‘flavour’ to compete at the highest level.

The coach has further demanded more efficiency from the striker.

Were was the notable exclusion from the Stars squad that lost 1-0 to Ghana in Accra at the weekend in the final group fixture of the just concluded 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

FRUSTRATED

In light of his exclusion, a disappointed and frustrated Were had demanded answers from the national team coach.

“I will have a chat with the coach because I need to know where I need to improve to impress upon him. It’s disappointing. It’s frustration but I am not the kind to give up,” Were told Nairobi News in an interview last week.

But in his response, coach Migne has dug in his heels to justify Were’s exclusion, pointing out the striker’s poor scoring record at the international level.

‘GOOD GUY’

“Never even one goal in 26-call ups, that’s the beginning of my answer. At the highest level, it’s not a matter of just having a good guy with discipline in the team, but also you have to be efficient if you want to compete at this level,” Migne said.

“I’m here to make choices that I think are good. We are one staff and we decide our options, it’s not easy but if I was to pick Jesse, you would’ve asked me for Masud, tomorrow if I select someone else, you will still ask for another player, its football life,” he further explained.

In Were’s absence and with lead striker Micheal Olunga also missing in action, Migne selected Pistone Mutamba, Allan Wanga, and Masoud Juma for the Ghana trip.