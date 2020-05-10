Coach Bobby Williamson writes off Sh1 million debt that Gor Mahia owes him

Ailing former Gor Mahia coach Bobby Williamson says he will no longer pursue the Sh1 million he is owed by the club.

But the Scottish trainer, who also managed Harambee Stars between 2014 and 2016, insists he expects Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa to pay him the Sh55 million he was awarded by the Employment and Labour Courts for unlawful dismissal in 2019.

LEAGUE WIN

The 58-year-old helped K’Ogalo win a first league title in 18 years during his stint as coach of the Kenyan giants between 2013 and 2014.

Williamson exclusively told Nairobi News that the club still owes him Sh1 million as payment for a month’s salary and bonuses for winning the league.

“I love Gor Mahia so much but from what I see on the papers, the club has bigger (financial) problems. The chairman (Ambrose Rachier) is a good man who always tried to pay me on time. I respect him and will not pursue that cash,” said Williamson.

“I also wish to pass my condolences to the family of the deceased club driver (Patrick Osewe). He is such a bubbly chap and really played his bit in our success during my time at the club. I spoke to him the other day and he didn’t tell me he was sick,” he added.

But Williamson was in a less charitable mood when discussing matters FKF.

“I have not heard from the federation since I left and even after I won the case. I wish for a speedy solution to this matter and that is why it would be ideal for the bosses to pay me now that they have some money.”

AILING

In a related development, another former Harambee Stars coach namely Adel Amrouche was recently also awarded Sh109 million by both Fifa and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but Williamson has ruled out seeking justice at the international courts.

“I live in Kenya with my family. I have faith in the local courts and that is where I expect to get justice,” explained Williamson.

“I understand Adel had to move to Fifa and CAS for justice because he doesn’t stay here. I nurtured some of these (Harambee Stars) players and do not wish to encounter a situation where Kenya is banned from competing in international engagements because of me.

“I need FKF to pay me so I can pay back people I’m indebted to. I haven’t worked since I was replaced. Medication in Kenya is very expensive,” he said.

Williamson who won four Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup titles with Uganda was diagnosed with cancer moments after his stint as Stars coach.