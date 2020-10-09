Cliff Nyakeya shines as Harambee Stars edge Zambia in friendly

Kenya's forward Cliff Nyakeya wheels away in celebration after scoring the second goal during their international friendly match ahgainst Zambia at Nyayo National Stadium. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Cliff Nyakeya put up a man-of-the-match performance as Kenya beat Zambia 2-1 in an international friendly match at the Nyayo National Stadium on Friday.

Nyakeya was involved in both goals for the Harambee Stars who had not beaten Zambia since 2001.

The El Masr forward had his cross turned into the net by Zambia defender Mwape Tandi on 20 minutes, before he doubled the hosts’ lead on 37 minutes after receiving a neat pass from Kenneth Muguna from the middle of the pitch.

Emmanuel Chiluba headed home into the top right corner with nine minutes to play to set up a nervy end to the match.

Three minutes later, Zambians had the ball over the line but the second assistant referee had her flag up, leaving the visitors protesting furiously.

“We knew Kenya is a strong team and we came prepared. I cannot accept the way we conceded the two goals from counter attacks because you cannot come away from home and not defend against counter attacks,” Zambia’s coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic said after the match.

“On the last minute incident, that shows why we need VAR (Video Assistant Referee) in football because everyone can clearly see that was a clear goal,” the Serbian lamented.