Kenya's Conseslus Kipruto celebrates winning the gold medal in the men’s 3000m steeplechase final at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium. AFP PHOTO

Conseslus Kipruto, Abraham Kibiwott and Amos Kirui delivered a sensational podium sweep for Kenya in the men’s steeplechase final of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Friday afternoon.

Olympic champion Kipruto breezed to the finish line unchallenged to add the Commonwealth gold to his growing championships medals collection in a time of 8:10.08.

His finishing time is now the Commonwealth Games’ new record.

Kibiwott, who for a moment went shoulder to shoulder with Kipruto, had a excellent run clocking a personal best of 8:10.62 to settle for silver while fast finishing Kirui barely pipped Canadian Matthew Hughes to bronze on the finish line.

Kirui clocked 8:12.24 while Hughes, who collapsed on the finish line, timed 8:12.33.

The three medals in the water and barriers event brought Kenya’s medals tally to 11 (2 gold, 4 silver and 5 bronze).

Earlier on, boxer Christine Ongare had landed Kenya another bronze medal after losing to Carly McNaul of Northern Ireland in the women’s 51kg bout.