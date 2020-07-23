Clarke Oduor’s late match winner keeps Barnsley in the Championship

Kenyan left-back Clarke Oduor who turns out for Barnsley in the English Championship. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenyan left-back Clarke Oduor came off the bench to score a late winner as Barnsley beat Brentford 2-1 to ensure they stay up in the English Championship in an entertaining game played at the Griffin Park in Brentford on Wednesday evening.

Oduor came on for Marcel Ritzmaer in the 86th minute and tapped in the winner in the 91st minute to secure Barnsley’s survival.

Callum Styles had given Barnsley the lead in the 41st minute and they held on until the 71st minute when Joshua Dasilva leveled matters.

WINNING GOAL

Oduor’s winner pushed Barnsley to 21st on the log with 49 points from 46 matches.

This was Oduor’s first league for Barnsley having joined the club from recently promoted Leeds United mid-2019.

Oduor is considered one of the brightest young prospects at the club and for the Kenyan national team, Harambee Stars too.