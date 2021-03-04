City Stars eye Leopards scalp





Nairobi City stars appear to have finally stumbled on a winning formula in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League.

After a faulty start where the newly-promoted side, which boasts of several big-name players including Peter Opiyo and Anthony ‘Muki Kimani, only managed two wins in eleven games, coach Sanjin Alagic’s team have triumphed in three matches on the bounce.

Their impressive run commenced with a 2-1 win over Zoo FC, followed by identical 2-0 victories over Western Stima and Mathare United respectively.

The spate of results has impressed the club’s Chief Executive Patrick Korir.

“You have to go back 12 seasons when the team last won 3 straight games. This is the seventh time we have won 3 in a row, I am pleased with the team’s recent performance,” he explained.

Before their excellent run, City stars struggled to win matches in a streak that stretched for 8 games. The club’s boss attributed the poor run to their style of play.

“In this league, results are the most important things at the end of the day.”

“The team was not in the league for 4 years and the coach and his assistant are new to the league. We had to change our approach to the games.” he observed.

The club’s target is to approach and focus on the next game with the hope that they can keep their fine form running.

Alagic’s charges have three crucial league games lined up against bigwigs AFC Leopards, Gor Mahia and Tusker respectively.

First up for Simba wa Nairobi is a game versus AFC Leopards who are sitting fourth on the league standings, and are managed by experienced Belgian trainer Sanjin Alagic, at the Moi International Sports Centre, in Nairobi come Saturday.

A win in that game will, depending on ther results, enable, City stars, which is bankrolled by the Jonathan Jackson Foundation, potentially climb up to 7th in the standings, just 2 points behind Leopards.