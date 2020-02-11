Chiefs coach tips Akumu to boost his side’s title quest

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has backed Kenyan midfielder Anthony Akumu as a footballer who possesses ‘brilliant qualities’.

The experienced coach has also backed his new signing to significantly contribute to the team’s title tilt this season.

Akumu signed for Chiefs in January and made an impressive debut against Royal Eagles in the domestic cup over the weekend.

“You could see some qualities in Akumu. Even in training, you can see that he has brilliant qualities. Let’s see how it goes. With time, we should be able to see more of his qualities,” Middendorp told Chiefs official website.

Prior to joining Chiefs, Akumu spent four successful seasons at Zesco United in Zambia and won two league titles.

SUCCESSFUL STINT

The Harambee Stars midfielder has also had successful stints at Al Khartoum in Sudan, and Kenyan champions Gor Mahia.

Meanwhile, Middendorp said he will consult with his technical team to decide on two of their international goalkeepers in Itumeleng Khune and Daniel Akpeyi.

Akpeyi has been standout in goal for the table-topping side but Khune has regained full fitness and could be recalled to the starting line-up.

Chiefs, who are chasing a first league title in five years, are currently top of the PSL standings with 45 points from 19 matches. Orlando Pirates lie second, nine points adrift of Chiefs who have played one match less.