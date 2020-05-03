Chemelil, Kisumu All Stars to fight FKF’s decision on relegation

Chemelil Sugar and Kisumu All Stars have promised to fight tooth and nail to play in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) next season.

The two clubs have also dismissed a declaration by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa wrapping up the season and awarding Gor Mahia the league title.

RUSH DECISION

Muhoroni Youth Chairman Moses Adagala, who is also the owner of Chemelil Sugar, and Kisumu All Stars chairman Nicholas Ochieng’ have accused Mwendwa of rushing to make the decisions for political gains. They said clubs should not be sacrificed in the FKF-KPL wars.

Mwendwa on Thursday, through Twitter, declared Gor Mahia and Nairobi City Stars as the KPL and NSL champions respectively. Chemelil were relegated with Sony Sugar while Kisumu All Stars would have to engage in playoffs with Vihiga United who are third in the NSL log to fight for another season in KPL.

KPL postponed the league indefinitely with 10 matches to the end of this season. This was occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic that has hit the country, hence government directive prohibiting social gatherings.

Adagala stressed that he is waiting for KPL’s decision on the fate of this season, promising that he will use all avenues available in law to fight FKF decision if it is eventually used.

“Mwendwa is confused and he will lose terribly on this one. When was the season midway? Chemelil had only played 15 games, Gor had played 13 while others had been on the pitch 16 times. I can assure you Chemelil will not be relegated because of the KPL and FKF wars,” Adagala told Nairobi News.

WAY FORWARD

Ochieng shared similar sentiments saying the only fair way was to cancel the league if the season cannot be completed.

“We are awaiting KPL decision and our stand is that we will not engage in any play offs. Fifa has not given any direction and many countries have not decided whether to end their leagues. We are prepared for the battle,” said Ochieng.

KPL Chairman Ambrose Rachier, who is also Gor Mahia Chairman, has however remained non-committal of the issue, only saying that KPL has the mandate to rule on matters concerning the league and not FKF.

The club chairmen of AFC Leopards (Dan Shikanda), Kakamega Homeboyz (Cleophas Shimanyula) and Nzoia Sugar (Evans Kadenge) have similarly opposed Gor Mahia’s coronation by FKF.

KPL Chief Executive Officer Jack Oguda has also maintained that a decision is yet to be given concerning the fate of the season as they were awaiting the end of 21 day curfew extension then announce the way forward.