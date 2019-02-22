Chelsea banned from signing new players until December 2020

Chelsea midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi (left) celebrates with teammates after scoring their third goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32, second leg match against Malmo at Stamford Bridge in London on February 21, 2019. AFP PHOTO

English Premier League side Chelsea have been banned from signing any new players until December 2020.

The world governing body Fifa on Friday handed the London club the ban from signing players in two forthcoming transfer windows for breaching the rules regarding the transfer of minors.

In arriving at this ruling, Fifa said the Blues breached Article 19 of its regulations with regards to the transfer of 29 minor players and Article 18 regarding two further minors.

“The Fifa Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned the English club Chelsea FC and the Football Association for breaches relating to the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18,” Fifa’s statement read.

STAR PLAYERS

“Chelsea was found to have breached Article 19 of the Regulations in the case of twenty-nine (29) minor players and to have committed several other infringements relating to registration requirement of players.

“The club also breached Article 18b of the Regulations in connection with two agreement it concluded concerning minors and which allowed it to influence other clubs in transfer-related matters,” the statement further read.

The ban applies to the club as a whole – with the exception of the women’s and futsal teams – and does not prevent the release of players.

This move will not only impact on Chelsea’s chances of contesting for the 2019/2010 English Premier League title but also influence the management’s decision of selling star players, specifically forwards Eden Hazard and Willian.