Check out Malkia Strikers’ show of class and patriotism in Yaounde – PHOTOS

Kenya’s national women volleyball team has wowed Kenyans by going about its business in Cameroon in a ruthless, patriotic and entertaining fashion.

The team, affectionately known as Malkia Strikers, is competing in Cameroon in the qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

And they have not disappointed, both on and off the court.

Kenyan beauties Leonida Kasaya and Agrippina Kundu has been spotting trendy hairdos with Kenyan colours.

The rest of the squad has also put in an entertaining touch, with unique celebrations during and after matches at the Palais polyvalent des sports (Paposy) arena in Yaounde.

Paul Bitok’s side has so far thrashed Egypt 3-1 (23-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-22) and Botswana 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-18) before edging hosts and favourites Cameroon 3-2 (25-16, 23-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-11) in an epic contest on Tuesday night.

The team now needs a win against Nigeria in the final match at the same venue on Thursday to be assured of qualification to the Olympics for the first time since 2004.