‘Cheche’ on the move again after leaving Saudi Arabian club
Kenyan international David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng could be on the move once again after parting ways with Saudi Arabian second-tier side Al Ansar.
The former AFC Leopards and Tusker defender took to Instagram to pen an emotional farewell message to his immediate former teammates.
Cheche joined Al Ansar in a one-year deal mid last year after exiting AFC Leopards. He has previously played for Saudi top-tier side Al Tawoun.
Meanwhile, Kenyan international striker Masoud Juma made his second straight start for Algerian giants JS Kabylie since returning from injury as the team went down 1-4 to AS Vita Club in a CAF Champions League tie in Kinshasa on Saturday evening.
Juma has impressed coach Hebut Velud who recently heaped praises on the Kenyan striker.
Could this be a new beginning for the former Kariobangi Sharks striker who is always on the move?