‘Cheche’ on the move again after leaving Saudi Arabian club

Kenyan international David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng could be on the move once again after parting ways with Saudi Arabian second-tier side Al Ansar.

The former AFC Leopards and Tusker defender took to Instagram to pen an emotional farewell message to his immediate former teammates.

Cheche joined Al Ansar in a one-year deal mid last year after exiting AFC Leopards. He has previously played for Saudi top-tier side Al Tawoun.

Meanwhile, Kenyan international striker Masoud Juma made his second straight start for Algerian giants JS Kabylie since returning from injury as the team went down 1-4 to AS Vita Club in a CAF Champions League tie in Kinshasa on Saturday evening.

Juma has impressed coach Hebut Velud who recently heaped praises on the Kenyan striker.

Could this be a new beginning for the former Kariobangi Sharks striker who is always on the move?