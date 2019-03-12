Join our WhatsApp Channel
Newly signed ‘Cheche’ spells out his mission at Leopards’ den

By David Kwalimwa March 12th, 2019 1 min read

Harambee Stars defender David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng hopes his three-month stint at AFC Leopards will end on a successful note.

The experienced centre back who has enjoyed stints in Sweden, USA and Saudi Arabia re-joined Leopards on a short-term loan on Monday and is in line to make his debut in Wednesday’s league match against Sofapaka in Kakamega.

“I want to start playing immediately, help the team win matches and prepare in the best possible way for the Africa Cup of Nations. Then we will see what comes up next,” Ochieng said.

Ochieng put pen to paper for Ingwe three days after Leopards stunned Tusker 2-1 in a league match at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

His signing was also confirmed after Leopards officials visited Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli and received a Sh1 million contribution to help the team offset players’ accrued training allowances.

“We are thankful following this gesture and now I request friends of the club, especially leaders from Western Kenya, to come and support the team,” club treasurer Oliver Napali said.

Besides Cheche, Leopards have been linked with a host of players including Sofapaka’s Pistone Mutamba, Rwandan defensive midfielder Richard Kalissa and an unnamed Cameroonian striker who is expected to arrive in the country on Thursday.

About the author

David Kwalimwa

David Kwalimwa is a journalist with a great bias for sporting events and current affairs. He studied Information Technology at Kampala International University. He’s experience in journalism includes covering Kenya’s General Elections in 2013 and 2017, two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, the FIVB Grand Prix in Mexico and Croatia, and Women’s Volleyball World Cup. View all posts

