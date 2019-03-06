Cheche opens door to his return to the Kenyan Premier League

Kenya international defender David 'Cheche' Ochieng when he was unveiled by Swedish side IF Brommapojkarna Sporting Director Daniel Majstorovic on January 12, 2017 in Stockholm, Sweden. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenya international defender David 'Cheche' Ochieng when he was unveiled by Swedish side IF Brommapojkarna Sporting Director Daniel Majstorovic on January 12, 2017 in Stockholm, Sweden. PHOTO | COURTESY





David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng has opened the door for a possible return to AFC Leopards after admitting he will be seeking to sign a short term deal with a Kenyan Premier League team so as to rake up fitness.

This development, the Kenya international explained, will be important for him to stake a claim in Harambee Stars squad heading to the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in June.

The Kenyan defender quit Swedish IF Brommapojkarna by mutual consent after the team was relegated from the top flight football league last November.

IMPRESSIVE SPELLS

He is yet to play competitively since leaving the club.

“There are a few clubs (locally) which have shown interest but I’m yet to make up my mind. I just want to sign a short term contract because I have plans to go back to Europe during the summer so before then, I want to maintain my fitness and competitive levels,” Ochieng told Capital Sport.

The central defender made his name following impressive spells at Nairobi Stima, Tusker and AFC Leopards earlier on in his career.

He also explained how ‘tough’ it is for a professional player to stay without a club. He also turned out for top Saudi Arabia club Al Tawoon.