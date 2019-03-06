Join our WhatsApp Channel
Cheche opens door to his return to the Kenyan Premier League

By David Kwalimwa March 6th, 2019

David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng has opened the door for a possible return to AFC Leopards after admitting he will be seeking to sign a short term deal with a Kenyan Premier League team so as to rake up fitness.

This development, the Kenya international explained, will be important for him to stake a claim in Harambee Stars squad heading to the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in June.

The Kenyan defender quit Swedish IF Brommapojkarna by mutual consent after the team was relegated from the top flight football league last November.

IMPRESSIVE SPELLS

He is yet to play competitively since leaving the club.

“There are a few clubs (locally) which have shown interest but I’m yet to make up my mind. I just want to sign a short term contract because I have plans to go back to Europe during the summer so before then, I want to maintain my fitness and competitive levels,” Ochieng told Capital Sport.

The central defender made his name following impressive spells at Nairobi Stima, Tusker and AFC Leopards earlier on in his career.

He also explained how ‘tough’ it is for a professional player to stay without a club. He also turned out for top Saudi Arabia club Al Tawoon.

About the author

David Kwalimwa

David Kwalimwa is a journalist with a great bias for sporting events and current affairs. He studied Information Technology at Kampala International University. He’s experience in journalism includes covering Kenya’s General Elections in 2013 and 2017, two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, the FIVB Grand Prix in Mexico and Croatia, and Women’s Volleyball World Cup. View all posts

