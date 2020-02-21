Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Nairobi regional finals fixtures released

Nairobi region will host the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom tournament that is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Jamhuri High School.

The girl’s category will see Season 1 champions, Starehe’s Beijing Raiders battling to reclaim their lost glory against Kibagare Girls from Westlands in the semifinals.

Defending champions Acakoro Ladies are also set to face Makadara’s St. Anne’s Eaglets.

During last year’s regional final, Acakoro FC beat Carolina for Kibera FC (5-4) in post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw in full time. At the national finals, Acakoro Ladies narrowly missed the title after they were edged out by Kitale Queens 4-2.

Young players

“We are prepared for the tournament because this season, I have brought in fresh blood who are hungry for the glory. These are young players who I feel have a unique and exciting style of play that will give us the much-deserved win and a chance to represent Nairobi Region at the Nationals,” Beijing Raiders Coach Mark Okwiri said.

With reigning Champions South B United failing to go past the group stages, new winners are set to be crowned in the boys’ category. Brookshine Academy from Kasarani will play Harakati Sportiff from Madaraka with Kenya School of Government (KSG) from Westlands and Dagoretti High school pitted against each other.

The winners will then face off on Sunday, February 23, 2020, with all games set to be played at the same venue.

The winning teams will walk away with Sh200,000 each and a chance to represent the region in the National finals set for June 2020 where Sh1 million will be up for grabs. The runners up will pocket Sh100,000 with a host of individual prices set to be won.

After the regional finals, an All-Star team comprising of 16 girls and 16 boys will be selected to attend a 10-day training camp in Spain during which they will play friendlies against top Spanish La Liga football academies.