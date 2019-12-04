Chapa Dimba na Safaricom coast region finals to be played this weekend

The battle for Chapa Dimba na Safaricom glory heads to Mombasa County this weekend where the Coast regional finals will take place on Saturday and Sunday at Bomu Stadium, Changamwe.

Reigning Champions Shimanzi Youth and Changamwe Starlets were both bundled out of the tournament at the group stages, paving way for new champions to be crowned.

THE FINALISTS

“We expect a highly competitive set of matches from what we have seen with the eight teams so far. I urge people to turn up in large numbers to support their favorite teams,” said Michael Karanja, Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Coast Region co-ordinator.

Out of a total 98 teams that participated in the qualifiers from the Coast Region, four boys teams – Kaya Stars, Young Muslims, Young Gunners and Yanga – will join four girls teams – Kaloleni Starlets, Kwale Queens, Emmaussians and Malindi Action – in the regional finals.

The second of the scheduled 8 regional finals will begin with coaching and scouting clinics on Thursday and Friday to be attended by more than 100 Chapa Dimba coaches from North Eastern, Eastern, Central and Coast regions.

The clinics will be conducted by certified La Liga coaches and will involve theoretical lectures and on-field sessions.

ALL-STAR TEAM

The players will also be taken through life skills and mentorship sessions on the weekend of the competition before taking to the pitch in the evening.

The winning teams will walk away with Sh200,000 each and a chance to represent the region in the national finals set for June 2020. The runners up will pocket Sh100,000 with a host of individual prices set to be won.

In the first regional final, Garissa’s Berlin FC successfully defended their North Eastern regional title after beating Al Ansar 2-0 at the Technical Training College Grounds (TCC) in Garissa in a repeat of last season’s final.

After the regional finals, an all-Star team comprising of 16 girls and 16 boys will be selected to attend a 10-day training camp in Spain during which they will play friendlies against top Spanish La Liga Football Academies.