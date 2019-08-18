Celebrated coach ‘Micho’ caught in sex scandal after quitting Orlando Pirates

Serbian coach, Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojević, is staring at a sex scandal just days after he sensationally quit his coaching job at top South African club Orlando Pirates.

Micho abruptly quit his job as Pirates coach, citing personal reasons and immediately flew out to his native country to be with his ill mother.

But South African newspaper Sunday World newspaper on Sunday reported that Micho is facing court charges for asking a 51-year-old woman to have sex with him.

However, the 49-year old has dismissed the reports which claim that he was forced to quit following complaints of indecent exposure 10 days ago by the said woman, who is a hotel cleaner.

“This (allegation) is a shame. My lawyers will be dealing with this. I have been the most respectful person, soldier, and servant of the game. I don’t deserve this. It is baseless and unfair,” Micho was quoted by Soccer Laduma.

IMPRESSIVE CV

‘I am still in pain and with my bedridden mother. I am lucky I am out of the country, this is unbelievable set up to chase me out. I don’t know who she (the accuser) is,” he said.

Micho has amassed an impressive track record as one of the most successful coaches in Africa, dating back to stints as the coach of Tanzania’s Young Africans, Saint Georges (Ethiopia), Al Hilal (Sudan), plus the Ugandan and Rwandan national football teams.

He has already been linked with a new job, as coach of Egyptian giants Zamalek and is understood to have also received an offer from Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca.