Casa Mbungo threatens to quit as financial crisis deepens at AFC Leopards

AFC Leopards coach Casa Mbungo says that the problems at the den are too much and that he won’t hesitate to leave for his home country if they are not solved by the management soon.

Mbungo has decried the tough working conditions at the club, revealing that he has not been paid salary for the last five months. The situation has not been made any better by the ongoing strike by the players.

TOUGH TIMES

The tactician also revealed that he feels isolated by the management since no official has been communicating with him concerning his salary which should be paid monthly according to the contract he signed while joining the club.

“I feel neglected by the management since nobody has been talking to me concerning my salary and the players have also not been paid for the five months now,”Mbungo said.

The former SC Kiyovu coach also says the team has not prepared adequately for its next Kenya Premier League match against KCB on Thursday at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

“The players are currently on strike and have not been turning up for training for the past one week yet we are playing tough matches against KCB on Thursday and Tusker on Saturday,” he lamented.

“Things have been very tough for the players. I’m also passing through hard times and it is only God who can has been faithful and kept me going. I’m a foreigner and it is difficult even to borrow money from somebody to meet my needs,” he added.

CLUB LEADERSHIP

The Rwandan coach is now appealing to the club leadership to step in and arrest the situation.

Contacted AFC Leopard Chairman Dan Shikanda said he is away attending to personal family issues but confirmed that Mbungo has not been paid.

“I’m away but if it is true the coach wants to leave then I wish him all the best. But talk to our media team who can give you more information,” Shikanda said.

Mbungo joined AFC Leopards in February 2019 taking over from Serbian Marko Vasiljevic who resigned after a series of poor results.

Leopards has had it rough financially after the exit of their shirt sponsor, SportPesa from the Kenyan market.