Tussle between Cardiff and Nantes over Sala’s transfer fees escalates

A picture shows flowers put in front of the entrance of the training center La Joneliere in La Chapelle-sur-Erdre on January 25, 2019, four days after the plane of Argentinian forward Emiliano Sala vanished during a flight from Nantes, western France, to Cardiff in Wales. AFP PHOTO

By Nahashon Musungu

English Premier League side Cardiff City has declined to make interim payments to French side Nantes for Argentine striker Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash on January 21.

According to the BBC, Cardiff has insisted that the Sh2 billion deal for the player was not legally binding.

Sala died in the air crash just a day after completing his transfer from the French club to become Cardiff’s record signing.

AIR CRASH

This matter has now escalated to Fifa and Cardiff City is reportedly keen on convincing the world football governing body that Nantes’ conditions for completion of the deal were not fulfilled.

Cardiff has also argued that Sala was not registered as a player in the English Premier League at the time of his death.

On the other hand, Nantes have claimed that the required paperwork was completed.

The Argentine died when an aircraft piloted by David Ibbotson, who is still missing, crashed into the English channel near Guernsey.