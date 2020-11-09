Join our Telegram Channel
Cameroon football legend Samuel Eto’o involved in road accident

November 9th, 2020 1 min read

Cameroon national football team former captain, Samuel Eto’o, is in good health after he was involved in a road accident in his country Sunday morning, sources have said.

Renowned sports journalist and close aide to the legendary football star, Martin Camus Mimb, who confirmed the accident, said in a tweet that the former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker was out of danger.

“He (Samuel Eto’o) is at home and in a stable condition, no danger reported,” Mimb said on his official social media channel where he posted a photo of the footballer, which he said was taken after the accident.

The ace sports commentator said Eto’o is planning to reassure his fans by Monday, probably through a press conference.

Former Cameroonian forward Samuel Eto'o. AFP PHOTO
Former Cameroonian forward Samuel Eto’o. AFP PHOTO

Eto’o’s car was hit by a public transport vehicle on the Nkongsamba-Douala road while he was returning from  multiple events in the West Region of the country, according to local sports portal, kick442.com.

Although photos that circulated on social media showed a partially damaged car, the 39-year-old suffered no injuries.

The four time African footballer of the year, who is a special advisor to the president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf), Ahmad Ahmad, retired from football last year after a 22-year successful career.

