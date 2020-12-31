Calabar departs Zesco United





Zesco United has parted ways with Kenyan defender David Owino Odhiambo aka Calabar, after six years of service.

The club announced on New Year’s eve the Harambee Stars player will depart Timu ya Ziko on December 31, 2020, upon the expiry of his contract.

“Kenya international defender David Owino Odhiambo has left Zesco United after six successful years at the club,” a club statement read.

“Odhiambo’s contract with Zesco United expired today [Thursday].”

The club has also hailed the former Karuturi player as among the best foreign acquisitions the club has made in recent years.

“Signed from Kenyan Premier League side, Gor Mahia, Odhiambo went on to win five league titles, three Absa Cup championships, and two Charity Shield honours.”

“Odhiambo will be remembered for his great defensive abilities and his intellect on and off the ball made him one of the most dependable defenders at the club.”

Zesco United Chief Executive Officer, Richard Mulenga also heaped praise on the 33-year old for his professionalism and commitment to duty.

“On behalf of the Zesco United Football Club Executive, I wish to take this opportunity to thank Odhiambo for his dedication and commitment to duty. We will never forget his contribution to the growth and success of this football club.”

It is not yet known what next for Odhiambo, who represented Kenya at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.