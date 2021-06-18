Caf warn FKF, Leopards, Gor on salary arrears

Isaac Oduro (left) AFC Leopards chases the ball with Gor Mahia's Lawrence Juma in hot pursuit during the Mashemeji derby on August 25, at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. PHOTO | FILE

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has barred clubs that owe its players outstanding salaries from competing in continental competitions.

In a decision that could affect Kenyan bigwigs Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, Caf, in its communique, adds that teams with active cases of unpaid delays will also be locked out.

Gor and Leopards, considered Kenya’s biggest clubs by popularity and success, will compete in the final of the domestic cup, with the winning team guaranteed a ticket to compete in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Besides, these clubs are also in the running to win the 2020/2021 league title, a feat that comes with an opportunity to grace the Caf Champions League tournament and a possible date against some of the biggest clubs in the competition, including Enyimba (Nigeria), Raja Casablanca (Morocco), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) plus Al Ahly and Zamalek (Egypt).

Competing in these tournaments also comes with financial benefits of between Sh28 million to Sh250 million depending on how far the team can advance.

But Caf now says all clubs have to show a clean bill of financial health to be cleared.

“You are kindly requested to remind all your clubs who are participating in Caf men’s and women’s Inter-clubs Competitions 2021/22 season [Licensees], that they must ensure that they do not have any open cases of overdue payables, the communique reads in part.

“please note that both the federation and club may incur disciplinary sanctions at Caf level, which may place at risk the participation of the club in the Caf Inter-clubs 2021/22 season.”

Leopards and Gor owe several players and coaches outstanding salary arrears, including Steven Polack and Dickson Ambundo (Gor), plus Casa Mbungo, Marko Vasilijevic, Vincent Habamahoro and Tresor Ndikumana.